MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It has been a staple in Coles County since 1986, but this year the bagels will stay in the pantry.

2020 Bagelfest has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled for July 14-18, officials felt the large gatherings just would not fit into the governor’s Phase 3 or 4 guidelines.

The festival celebrated the opening of the Lender’s plant in Mattoon 34 years ago.

Mark your calendar, the 2021 Bagelfest has already been set for July 14-17.