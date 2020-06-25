Organizers cancel 2020 airshow

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Coles County Airport Authority said they are canceling their 2020 Airshow.

The show was scheduled for August 29 at the Coles County Memorial Airport. However, Airport Manager Andrew Fearn said restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to make this decision. “It is with deepest regret that we announce the cancellation of our 2020 Airshow,” said Fearn. “With the uncertainty of what phase of the Restore Illinois plan we will be in this August, our number one concern and responsibility is the safety of the public. With that in mind, we have decided not to proceed with plans for this year’s airshow.”

Officials said this year’s show was supposed to feature the U.S. Air Force A-10, but military groups canceled participation in events because of the pandemic.