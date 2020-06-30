Organizers announce cancellation of Pony Express Days

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers for the Mt. Zion Pony Express Days announced Tuesday the festival has been canceled.

“With current restrictions of no more than 50 people in one group and no carnival, it is not feasible for the Mt. Zion Lions Club to host the event this year,” said Lions Club member Steve Williams on the event’s Facebook page.

Pony Express Days is typically a 4-day festival held in the fall. It features bands, carnival rides, food and other festivities.

Next year’s Pony Express Days is scheduled for August 19-22,2021.