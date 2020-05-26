One new COVID-19 case for county; patient to request re-test

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported a new COVID-19 case in Piatt County.

They said the patient is a 71-year-old man who is not experiencing signs or symptoms. He is planning to request a re-test of his primary care doctor. The health department will be monitoring the patient and his household contacts.

As of Tuesday, there are five active COVID-19 cases in Piatt County. Six other patients in the county have recovered from the virus.

Additionally, there are zero active cases in DeWitt County. Four patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Both counties have pending tests as of Tuesday.

