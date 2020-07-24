Officials report four COVID-19 cases between two facilities

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported four COVID-19 cases between two facilities in the county.

First, health department officials said there is an outbreak at the Hickory Estates of Taylorville facility. The patients are a resident and an employee. “An outbreak, as defined by IDPH at an assisted living facility, is two or more positive COVID-19 cases because of the higher-risk population.” All residents and employees are currently being tested for the virus.

Additionally, two cases were reported at the Pana Community Hospital. The patients are two hospital employees. The health department is conducting contact tracing to determine where they could have been exposed to people for transmission to happen. All hospital employees are being tested for the virus.

Officials said if you recent visited the Pana Community Hospital, “through contact tracing it will be determined if you have a risk of exposure and will be notified.”

The hospital remains fully functional. However, there are no visitors allowed at this time. Elective procedures are also being rescheduled.