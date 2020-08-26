Officials report COVID-19 outbreak at Life’s Journey

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said there is a COVID-19 outbreak at Life’s Journey, an assisted living facility, located at 340 IL-29.

“An outbreak, as defined by IDPH at a long term care facility, is two or more positive COVID-19 cases of staff or residents because of the higher risk population,” said CMEMA officials. They stated there are currently two residents and three staff members that tested positive for the virus.

All residents and staff are currently being tested.