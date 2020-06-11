Officials: Orpheum Children’s Science Museum will not reopen

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum said they will not be able to reopen.

In a news release, they said in part:

Since March, we have not been able to welcome guests to our museum or our camps. The impact of this pandemic has regrettably been too great. We are saddened and frustrated to be sharing this message; we cannot meet our mission and the maintenance of this historic theatre. As the first step in beginning a new chapter, we will be putting the building up for sale. Orpheum Children’s Museum Board of Directors

Officials said they received donations, a PPP loan and other support from organizations, but they were not enough. The museum will hold their previously scheduled summer camps. Officials also said they are upgrading and extending memberships to allow members to visit other museums.