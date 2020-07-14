Officials: IDPH mobile testing van to visit county, 88 total COVID-19 cases reported

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Doug Toole, Vermilion County’s Public Health Administrator, announced Tuesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) will be sending out their mobile COVID-testing van to the county July 20 – July 26.

According to a flyer provided by Toole, the IDPH van will visit the following locations to provide free, walk-up testing services from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the week:

Monday, July 20 — North of Oakwood Village Hall on East Main Street, Oakwood.

Tuesday, July 21 — The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD), 200 South College Street, Danville.

Wednesday, July 22 — Judith Giacoma Grade School, 200 South Walnut Street, Westville.

Thursday, July 23 — Second Church of Christ, 3350 East Voorhees Street, Danville.

Friday, July 24 — Hoopeston Area High School, 615 East Orange Street, Hoopeston.

Saturday, July 25 — Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street, Danville.

Sunday, July 26 — The Vermilion County Health Department, 200 South College Street, Danville

Flyer provided by the VCHD

In an emailed statement Tuesday, Toole said a resident in their 20s tested positive for the virus, raising their total reported case count to 88.

They have also record 7,640 negative test results.

In a Facebook post, the VCHD stated Tuesday it had 33 active cases — 32 were isolated at home and one was hospitalized.

“We have released 53 individuals from isolation, and two have died,” the post added.

It also clarified how their reported case counts were established.

“Some residents have been tested more than once. Because of that, they may be listed in the “negative” count two or more times, or may be listed in both the “negative” count and the “positive” count — if they were tested before being exposed to COVID-19, and then tested after exposure.

“However, each of the 88 residents reported as being COVID-positive are separate individuals. Someone who tested positive multiple times would only appear once on our “positive” count.”