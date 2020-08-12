Officials: Corvette Funfest 2020 canceled

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said because of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Effingham County, this year’s Corvette Funfest has been canceled.

“It was an incredibly tough decision, but it is the right choice. There are many reasons for making this difficult decision, but our main priority is to keep our Corvette family, our co-workers and their families, and our community safe during this pandemic,” said Mid America Motorworks: Corvette officials in a Facebook post.

Anyone who had registered for this year’s event will be rolled into registration for next year’s festival.