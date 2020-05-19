Officials announce 23rd COVID-19 death at The Villas

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced the 23rd COVID-19 death associated with The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.

They said the patient was a woman in her 80s living in the facility. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28.

In total, there have been 108 cases associated with The Villas, including 23 deaths.

Additionally, the health department announced five new COVID-19 cases. That brings the county’s total to 323, including 28 deaths. Officials said one positive case reported on May 17 will no longer be included in Sangamon County’s total as that patient has been transferred to Winnebago County.