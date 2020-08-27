Officials: 23 residents at Taylorville Skilled Nursing & Rehab test positive for COVID-19

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said 23 residents at the Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehab have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials stated one of those residents has died and another has recovered. Additionally, there were six staff members that have tested positive, as of Thursday, and two of those individuals have recovered.

Ashley Davis, executive director of the facility, said all residents and staff members are being regularly tested to allow for early detection and quick treatment. “The residents that have tested positive are isolated in our COVID-19 unit, and the staff members that are positive are quarantined at home.” Davis also said they are asking the community to help stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.

Officials said the facility notifies the residents’ family contacts if there are new COVID-19 cases at the facility and gives daily updates on the facility’s hotline at (217) 875-1975.