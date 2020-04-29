Nursing home workers threaten strike

Nursing home workers said they are in desperate need of personal protective equipment (PPE). As cases continue to go up, they are concerned about the lives of the residents they work for as well as their own.

“Working conditions for nursing home workers have had a severe impact on have had a severe impact on residents,” Greg Kelley, SEIU Healthcare IL/IN President said during a Zoom press conference.

Employees said they are fed up with not having enough equipment to keep themselves and residents they help safe.

“The money we got from Springfield that the owners got were supposed to be for PPE. We have to wear one gown per patient, per patient. We have to go in that room, take off a gown to go in that room, we have to take off a gown and leave that gown in the room so the next time have to go into that room, we have to expose ourselves just to get that gown we left in there because they say there is not enough PPE,” said Barb Appel, a cerified nursing assistant (CNA) at Elevate Care Irving Park.

Employees at more than 40 facilities in Illinois plan to strike on May 8th if managers do not agree to improved working conditions in their new contract including better PPE and higher hazard pay during the pandemic.

While most of the homes that were sent strike notices are in the Chicago area, some like Aperion Capitol Care and Aperion Care in Jacksonville could see strikes as well.

“It’s not something that we want to do,” said Brandy Burton, a CNA at Aperion Capitol Care. “You know, we have offered up this contract for a while now and it’s gotten to the end of it. You know, by no means would we abandon our patients whatsoever. They don’t have a family to speak for them right now, we are the people, we are their voice. If we don’t stand up for them, then who is going to?”

Workers are calling for a short-term, one year contract. The current contract covering these facilities ends on May 1st.