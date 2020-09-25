No haunted houses, hay rides allowed

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Haunted houses and hay rides won’t be allowed this year in the state because of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity posted the changes in an updated Restore Illinois Phase 4 Guidelines FAQ for businesses on Thursday.

While pumpkin patches are allowed to operate, the documents states haunted houses ‘should remain closed at this time,’ and ‘amusement rides such as train rides hay rides, and inflatables must remain closed.’ It also states indoor exhibits must remain closed. Pumpkin patch capacity is limited to 25 percent, and businesses are encouraged to offer on-line ticket orders.