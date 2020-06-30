New nursing home COVID-19 outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Another senior living facility is experiencing an outbreak of covid-19 in central Illinois.

Cedarhurst Senior Living in Springfield is working to stop covid-19 from spreading in their facility.

The Sangamon County Department of Public Health confirms a 70 year-old woman who lived in the memory care part of the facility died Tuesday morning after testing positive for the illness on Thursday, June 25th.

Representatives for Cedarhurst said that resident tested negative before going to an area hospital to receive care; saying she tested positive after she returned from the hospital.

The Health Department said contact tracers are still working to find out who the woman contracted the disease. Five other residents at the community are now battling the illness along with two staffers.