New beauty shop opens amid pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the pandemic closing so many businesses, a new place in Champaign is hoping it can make it – as it celebrates its opening.

One of the first black-owned beauty supply shops in town opened on the corner of Bradley and Parkland Court.

Sherard Brown is the owner and CEO of Ladies First. The shop sells an assortment of beauty and hair items.

Brown says this opportunity means so much to him.

“I just wanted to bring something good to the community,” says Brown. “To give our people hope through this pandemic that we’ve been dealing with for the past year. There’s still opportunities out there in our community as long as you put God first and stick to the plan. Anything can happen.”

He also says his next goal is to open more beauty stores in the future.

Ladies First is open 7 days a week – Monday – Saturday from 8 am – 8 pm and on Sundays from 10 am – 5 pm.