More confirmed COVID-19 cases at Rantoul Foods, safety protocol in place

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — There are now a total of 79 confirmed cases of the virus at Rantoul Foods. That’s an increase from 55 positive cases since Friday.

Dr. David Fletcher from SafeWorks, who is overseeing testing, says OSF employees conducted more testing over the weekend. Now, 427 employees out of 700 have been tested.

Fletcher says the rest will be encouraged to go to community testing centers.

He says the testing over the weekend indicated why it’s important for people to wear masks in public.

“These people were generally asymptomatic, and that’s somewhat scary. They were at work…working asymptomatic. It really indicates out there that there’s a lot of asymptomatic community transmission of the disease,” says Fletcher.

SafeWorks says CUPHD will interview all employees who have tested positive. They will not report to work until cleared by the health department.

OSF is delivering care kits to infected people. They contain tablets for internet access to stay up-to-date, education materials, a thermometer, hand sanitizer, and wipes.

Village officials are also offering free hotel rooms to infected people who want somewhere to quarantine.