Mobile sports betting live in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Mobile sports betting is officially live in the state.

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines is the first casino to get their mobile platform up and running. And thanks to an executive order from Governor Pritzker, these mobile platforms are more convenient than they were originally meant to be.

Under the original gaming bill that legalized sports betting, one would have to go to the casinos they are using to place a bet in order to register for a mobile account. That recreated problems for people who did not live anywhere near one of the state’s few casinos.

The governor’s order allows people to bet using their phones without registering first. The order came after gaming revenue was erased by COVID-19. Casinos, horse tracks and video gaming were all shut down. But with some sports returning and others like the NBA eyeing a late-summer return, casinos are now able to take advantage of sports betting without ever opening their doors.