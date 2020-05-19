Miss Illinois continues reign after 2020 competition delayed

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization announced this week the 2020 competition has been delayed until 2021.

The competition was supposed to take place in June in Marion. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to not have this year’s event.

Miss Illinois 2019 Ariel Beverly will continue her reign until next year’s competition.

We have weighed the options carefully to make this decision which follows the Miss America Organization’s announcement last week that the Miss America 2021 competition would be delayed. All 50 states and the District of Columbia, which send state winners to their qualifying competitions and we believe that this is the best course of action at this time to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization

For more information about the Miss Illinois program, please visit their website.