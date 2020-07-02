Minimum wage increase takes effect during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Minimum wage just went up in Illinois today.

Workers are now set to be paid at least 10 dollars an hour. While that is good news for employees, businesses owners said it’s making an already difficult time even harder.

Illinois Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Maisch said boosting wages to at least 10 dollars an hour in Illinois will cause major stress for area businesses.

“It’s a bad idea to begin with and then it’s taking place at the worst possible time,” Maisch said. “[Businesses] are trying to reopen, trying to hire people, and now you’re going to go ahead and boost their labor costs which is the single biggest cost a small business has arbitrarily and it’s going to make it really hard for as many businesses to survive as we want them to do but there could be more people going out of business unfortunately.”

“While adjusting to the minimum wage increase was a challenge for many small businesses, some say the pandemic presents an even bigger battle that may be hard to come back from.”

This week alone, Free Press Coffee and Springfield Charhouse announced they would not reopen their doors. Downtown Springfield is especially struggling. Del’s Popcorn Shop announced their downtown location that’s been operating since the 80s will not reopen either.

“Without the cash inflow from things like the st. Patrick’s day parade, easter, mother’s day, father’s day, the art fair, spring field trips, the conventions and the summer tourism, it’s just really not feasible financially,” said owner Rachelle “Shellie” Jacobs. Del’s Lindbergh Boulevard and Decatur locations.

Area businesses we spoke to said the wage increase is also effecting the amount of teen workers they hire, saying they cannot afford to provide as many summer jobs now that the salaries have gone up.