Millikin University to start fall courses in August

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University officials said they will start fall classes on August 24.

Millikin President Patrick White said the decision came because the “State of Illinois is moving through Governor Pritzker’s five-phase Restore Illinois Plan more quickly than initially projected.” He said they plan to offer face-to-face instruction while following CDC and other health guidelines. The housing and dining facilities will also be open throughout the semester.

Students and their families will receive more information about keeping healthy while on campus. For a list of calendar adjustments for the fall semester, click here.