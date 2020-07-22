Medical group temporarily closes locations following COVID-19 positive employee

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Chris-Mont EMA said the Pana Medical Group has temporarily closed locations in Pana, Nokomis and Ramsey.

This comes after a PMG staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All staff members are being quarantined and tested. “All patients who were in contact with the staff member will be contacted by the health department to determine their level of exposure, quarantine requirements if any, and possible testing guidance,” said EMA officials in a Facebook post.

While it is closed, the office will receive additional cleaning and disinfecting, per IDPH/CDC guidelines.