Medical center to offer COVID-19 testing

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) — Riverside Healthcare will be offering COVID-19 testing to residents of Kankakee on Friday, May 8. and to residents of Iroquois County on Monday, May 11.

According to a Tuesday press release from Riverside Healthcare, there will be no out-of-pocket cost to be tested. Pre-registration for testing will be required, by calling (815) 936-6518.

“Those being tested need to bring proof of residency, health insurance information and a mask/bandana if they have one,” the release added.

Testing results can be accessed online after three business days through Riverside’s MyChart website.

Riverside Healthcare COVID-19 Testing

City of Kankakee Residents — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 8.

King Middle School parking lot

1440 E. Court St., Kankakee

Iroquois County Residents — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, May 11.

Riverside Healthcare Watseka Campus parking lot

1490 E. Walnut St., Watseka