MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coronavirus caseload in Macon County has officially topped 1,100.

A Sunday press release from the Macon County Health Department (MCHD) announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed — raising their total case count to 1,114.

Of those, 637 have been released from isolation, and 437 were still isolated at home. Eleven were hospitalized, and 29 have died.