McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency said an employee at McDonald’s on Spresser Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the CMEMA said the restaurant has been in contact with the health department and contact tracing has been completed.

Each positive case of an employee involving a business that is open to the public requires a detailed case-by-case review by local public health. Every scenario involving a positive COVID virus case in a business has many variables that affect the outcome of each location individually such as building layout, ventilation, people being traced answering their phone or quickly calling the health department back when a message is left and protocols being following by employees to name a few. Because of the quick cooperation with contact tracing, employee isolation and proper cleaning protocols being implemented, in this case, McDonald’s is not required to close after quickly implementing the proper mitigation.

The CMEMA said if you were recently a customer at McDonald’s, “you would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than 15 minutes, therefore your risk would be low by IDPH protocols.” However, they said you should still continue to monitor your health as the virus is active throughout the community.