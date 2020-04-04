McCormick Place re-christened as COVID-19 field hospital

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, center, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, at podium, applaud during a conference in Hall C Unit 1 of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in Chicago on Friday, April 3, 2020. The “alternative care facility” is designed to relieve pressure on city hospitals from rapidly mounting coronavirus cases. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot re-christened Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center as a field hospital for COVID-19 cases and publicly hoped it wouldn’t be needed.

The two leaders saw the first 500 of what will be a 3,000-bed “alternative care facility” to relieve pressure on city hospitals treating COVID-19.

But Pritzker hopes his statewide stay-at-home order and other mitigation strategies will render the McCormick backup needless.

Pritzker also recommended for the first time that people wear face coverings when venturing outside, reporting his decision shortly before the federal government announced a new, similar recommendation, which remains optional.