Mayor signs emergency order for city

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has signed an emergency order for the city.

This comes after Macon County health officials said they have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The emergency order calls for the pulling of liquor licenses from businesses that do not follow guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and other health organizations. Under Section 4 of the emergency order, restaurants, those with liquor licenses and bars can only operate if they observe the following: