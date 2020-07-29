Mayor signs emergency order for city

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has signed an emergency order for the city.
This comes after Macon County health officials said they have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The emergency order calls for the pulling of liquor licenses from businesses that do not follow guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and other health organizations. Under Section 4 of the emergency order, restaurants, those with liquor licenses and bars can only operate if they observe the following:
- Have a minimum of six feet between tables and other customer service areas
- No more than 10 people per table
- Standing room can only operate at maximum of 25% of their standing area capacity
- Employees are to wear masks over their nose and mouth while on the premises within six feet of others
- Patrons are to wear masks over their nose and mouth while on the premises, including while waiting for a table, standing in line to order, pick-up or check-out, and all other times, except while eating/drinking at the table.