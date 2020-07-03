Mayor issues emergency order regarding bars and restaurants

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen issued an emergency order Friday allowing enforcement of Phase 4 operating guidelines for bars and restaurants.
They said Emergency Order 20-21 includes occupancy limits and requiring social distancing. It also requires businesses with licenses for the sale and on-premise consumption of alcohol in the Campustown area to follow proper guidelines for Phase 4. The order says liquor establishments in the Campustown area with combined indoor/outdoor area occupancy of 200 or more could be subject to actions including emergency closures, fines and more. Additionally, all liquor establishments in the Campustown area are to only allow those age 21 and over on the premises after 9 p.m., starting July 3.