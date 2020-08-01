Mayor issues emergency order for bars and restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Jim Langfelder has issued a sixth emergency order for the city.

“In a proactive attempt to gain compliance and to give clear direction to business owners, the order states that all patrons of a bar or restaurant must have an assigned table/seat,” said officials. They also said the number of patrons in each business should not exceed the number of available seat and tables while maintaining social distancing.

Additionally, patrons must remain at their assigned table unless leaving the business or going to the bathroom. “If a person moves away from their assigned table or seat (whether to visit another table, go to the bar, or restroom), a face covering must be worn over the mouth and nose.”

Officials said representatives from Springfield Police and Fire departments will be inspecting bars and restaurants and distributing guidelines. That will happen this weekend and throughout next week. Next Friday and Saturday, there will be COVID-19 compliance checks. There will be $500 tickets issued that could lead to temporary suspension of liquor licenses for subsequent offenses.

“We want our businesses to remain open; however, Springfield is part of the Central Region that is now at an increased warning level according to public health officials,” said Langfelder. “This rise in COVID cases has been connected to many of our bars and restaurants because individuals are not wearing face coverings or following social distancing guidelines.” He continued to say it is “unacceptable that a business might have to shut its doors and residents are out of work because some individuals feel inconvenienced by wearing a mask. We need to work together to slow and stop the spread of the coronavirus and avoid further damage to our economy.”

Anyone with questions regarding this order is asked to call the Springfield Fire Department’s Fire Safety Division at (217) 789-2170.