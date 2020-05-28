Market Place Mall to reopen Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Market Place Mall officials said they will reopen the shopping center on Friday.

This comes after the governor’s order reopening certain retail businesses. The mall will be open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be several health precautions taken throughout the mall. These include “hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.” Valet services, play areas, stroller rentals and carousels will be unavailable until further notice.

Additionally, since the state’s dining restriction is still in place, the food court area will still be closed. Food court businesses that are reopening will only be available for carry-out.

