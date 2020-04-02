Map details COVID-19 cases in county

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There is now a more efficient and easier way for people to track the COVID-19 cases in the county.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District created a comprehensive map that shows how many cases there are and which city those people live in. Plus, there are more details on the patients who have been diagnosed.

This part of the website is one central location where people can go to get all the information that is available on COVID-19 cases in the county. The map shows the details on which zip code all of the positive tested patients live in. It also breaks down the age, gender, race and timeline of the discovery of those cases.

Since CUPHD updated the website with this map, they have had more than 10,000 hits of people clicking on the site. That is why they made this information accessible so people can track the latest updates. “It’s beneficial because there’s so much interest in it,” said Julie Pryde, CUPHD Health Administrator. “It allows way more information than just the numbers. You can see how many males are infected, how many females, age range, hospitalizations, and total number recovered.” The website is updated with the latest COVID-19 case count every day by 4 p.m.

Also included on the website are ways to protect your family from contracting COVID-19 and a hotline you can call if you think you have symptoms.