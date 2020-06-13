Macon Speedway to open Saturday

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers will be hitting the track for the 2020 season on Saturday.

“After two months of cancellations due to COVID-19, the track is ready to open with extra precautionary measures when it comes to the health and safety of its competitors and fans,” said Macon Speedway officials in a Facebook post.

Their Saturday event will have seven divisions of racing. They will be racing for DIRTcar regional and national points.

Tickets will be available at the gate on Saturday. They can also be purchased online. Adult tickets are $15 per person and tickets for kids 11 and under are free.