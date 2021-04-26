Macon County hits warning level status for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department said Friday that the county has moved into and remains in the warning level status for COVID-19 metrics.

A MCHD statement says a county enters that warning level when two or more risk indicators go up. In Macon County, it says the number of cases per 100,000 people has been over 50 and emergency department visits for coronavirus-like illness have increased for two consecutive weeks. Additionally, the region has seen an increase in COVID patients for 8 days.

“Region 6, which includes Macon County, is similarly experiencing an increase in test positivity rate,” says the statement.

MCHD says the purpose of these metrics is to encourage people, families, community groups, local leaders, and businesses to consider limiting behaviors that increase the chance of spreading COVID-19 and strongly implement precautionary measures. Those behaviors include hosting or attending gatherings and participating in certain types of activities, MCHD says.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. The healthcare system and community leaders call on all community residents to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus,” says MCHD.

Preventative measures include, but are not limited to:

Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, if able.

Wearing a mask over your mouth and nose when appropriate.

Practicing social distancing

Avoiding large gatherings

Participating in contact tracing if contacted by the health department.

Adhering to isolation and quarantine guidance if directed.

Staying home if you are not feeling well.

“All members of the community must do their part in this pandemic to protect the lives of Macon County residents and visitors.”

A map and information on each county’s status can be found on the IDPH website at this link.