Macon County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccinations

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — More vaccination clinics are popping up across central Illinois for people in specific groups.

Starting at noon Monday, people in Macon County who want to get vaccinated can schedule an appointment for Tuesday or Friday. This is for people who fall into Phase 1a or 1b.

Phase 1a is front-line healthcare workers and 1b is people aged 65 and older, along with essential workers. That includes first responders, corrections officers, and workers in the following industries:

Food and agriculture

Postal Service

Manufacturing

Grocery stores

Public transit

Education professionals

They can make an appointment to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Macon County Health Department later this week.

The health department says you should bring a work ID or a pay stub to prove front-line status.

A link to sign up for an appointment will be published on MCHD’s website. You can also call 217-718-6205. Sign-ups start at noon Monday.