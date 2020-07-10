M2 cancels Glitz & Glam Prom

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An event for teenagers who missed out on their proms this year has been canceled.

M2’s Glitz & Glam Prom was supposed to take place on July 14 in Champaign. Officials said they made careful decisions in the planning process to follow Phase 4 guidelines. However, they decided “it’s not the right time to celebrate,” according to a post on their Facebook page.

Store owner Michelle Schweighart said, “Ultimately with our concerns from other situations in the community, we decided although we had been approved and were following all the guidelines, it was in our best interest to cancel.” All tickets will be refunded.