Looking for a job during the pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As things continue to open up in Illinois, that also means more job possibilities. But some said that is not as easy as it sounds.
For the thousands out of work in Illinois, putting in applications feels like a full-time job. Lindsay Dilks has been looking for a position since March. “In terms of the white-collar sector, I haven’t seen any real bump, but I’m optimistic,” said Dilks.
Express Employment Owner Richard Yoerk said prospects are improving. “Currently, we have 150 openings across out scope of clients.” He adds some places are doing more to attract workers. “We’ve actually seen a lot of our customers right now, coming out of this pandemic raising their pay rates to be competitive to attract these people.”
For those on unemployment, an extra $600 from the CARES Act has been a helpful boost. But that is set to stop by the end of July. That is why Yoerk recommends getting your foot in the door now. “Don’t wait. There’s a lot of good-paying jobs out there right now. There’s a lot of companies that are looking for great people. The longer you wait, the more competitive it’s gonna be,” said Yoerk. Anyone looking for a position can contact Express Employment. They help fill all kinds of jobs, from entry to more experienced.