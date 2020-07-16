Lincoln College to hold in-person classes this fall

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln College officials said there will be in-person classes this fall.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our students back to campus,” said Lincoln College President Dr. David Gerlach. “We are confident the precautionary measures taken for fall will create a safe environment for our students, our staff and the community at large.”

Lincoln College faculty and staff have created the Fall Planning Steering Committee. This group has been creating plans to ensure student and staff safety during on-campus activities that follow guidance from the state and local health officials.

Officials said faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask while on campus. Masks will be available in the Lincoln College Health Services Office. Additionally, campus members will be required to wear Lincoln College lanyards with their college IDs so campus community members can be easily identified while wearing a mask.

Classes and building schedules have been modified to allow for reduced amounts of people within the buildings. While most classes will meet in-person, in-class time might be reduced and some classes may be in an online format.

Classes are set to start on August 17. For more information, click here.