Life jackets strongly encouraged as drownings increase in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Emergency personnel are imploring people to be careful in the water this summer.

The U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers said drownings are up 47 percent in June of 2020 compared to June of 2019.

With many public pools and beaches closed due to COVID-19, experts said more people are taking to ponds, lakes and rivers which could be dangerous, even for seasoned swimmers.

“We’ve responded to five water calls as Springfield fire department and one of them was unfortunately a mutual aid call to Rochester where a young man died,” said Tyler Sexton, Battalion Chief for the Springfield Fire Department. “Last year in 2019 over the summer, we actually had five fatal drownings and I’m not certain but I don’t believe in any of those incidents anyone was wearing a life jacket.”

Now authorities are reminding you that by law you, you are supposed to have one those life saving items in on the water with you.

“As a fire department, we recommend that everyone wears a life jacket anytime they are on a boat and actually, Illinois law requires boaters to have enough life jackets or flotation devices for everyone on your boat,” said Sexton.

With families still searching for ways to keep the little ones occupied, it is important to remember the law about their well being on the water too.

“If you’re under 13, anytime the boat is moving you have to have a life jacket on. So we just ask for people to keep that in mind. Even good swimmers, can struggle if they fall in the water maybe they are injured or hit their head, maybe they’ve had a couple of drinks that day so we recommend that even good swimmers always wear a life jacket,” Sexton said.

Experts also encourage you to wear a life jacket if you are being towed in the water on jet or water skis. Illinois law also requires you to wear a personal flotation device when you are operating a water ski.