Lawmakers seek answers about inmates released during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– Republican lawmakers are at odds with the governor about releasing inmates from jail. Earlier this year, they called for answers regarding the release of inmates who are not U.S. Citizens. Now, they say the governor is releasing inmates back into the public to slow the spread of COVID-19 behind bars but its their convictions that have lawmakers worried.

Illinois House republicans are seeking answers from the governor and the department of corrections about inmates being furloughed or released early. This comes after 147 corrections employees and 153 inmates tested positive around the state. Lawmakers say the governor is releasing prisoners who may not be at a high risk for contracting the disease.

“This is a pattern of ignoring requests for information from a co-equal branch of government. These are answers that we, deserves to know, the public deserves to know, and certainly the victims of these crimes deserve to know,” said Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville.

“You know at first they were saying that we were going to release the elderly or the people that are more susceptible. Well, that’s not what’s happening. There’s 47 different murders that have been released from the department of corrections and that’s what we can find,” said Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park.

Two people who were clients of the Illinois Innocence Project were released earlier this month, both were convicted of murder. One client has underlying health conditions, the other had already gone before the prisoner review board. The project’s Executive Director John Hanlon said they both deserved to be released.

“These cases where he is releasing people are being vetted and the people are getting out on parole and there and so there is some follow up by the department with all of them. So all of these people are being checked out in advance, they are being checked out after their release. I think that’s all about all you can do,” said Hanlon.

When asked about why people accused of these crimes were being released, he said his goal to keep everyone healthy. “I want to keep the risk to people across the state of Illinois as low as possible. The risk of catching COVID-19 and the risks that might occur from somebody who has done something wrong in their past,” Pritzker said at his press conference on Thursday.

Pritzker said so far more 1,300 inmates have been released since the pandemic hit the nation.

Illinois has an inmate population of around 40,000.