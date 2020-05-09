Lawmakers react to draft of Public Health’s guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Some lawmakers continue to call for a return to session. Now, the state’s Department of Public Health has drafted guidance for lawmakers to help them return in safe a way.

Some say the guidance puts some lawmakers in a tough position.

The Department of Public Health’s draft to keep people at the capitol safe during the COVID-19 pandemic lists preventative measures to protect lawmakers and staff and on session days.

It would start with police at the capitol performing temperature checks for everyone entering the b building. Once inside, Public Health also recommends that only necessary staff members enter the chamber, asking lawmakers to consider calling on the minimum number of legislators necessary to establish a quorum.

Public Health also recommends that lawmakers 65 and older stay home. That would leave out some key members of legislative leadership. House speaker Michael Madigan just turned 78 last month.

Assistant Republican House leader Norine Hammond has been vocal about lawmakers coming back to work. She is 67 but said she still wants to come back as soon as she can.

“Hopefully we will be given that opportunity. Certainly, there are a number of issues that we as a General Assembly have to address whether they are done before the end of May or we go into June or July, that remains to be seen and that’s certainly up to the speaker and president of the senate. Most of what they have put out as far as guidelines are reasonable, they are doable,” Hammond said.

Public Health is also recommending capitol police continue limiting the number of people allowed inside the capitol and cleaning surfaces like door handles and elevator buttons frequently. The secretary of state’s office says police will be ready to assist however they can to prevent the spread.

John Patterson, spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon said in statement:

“We appreciate the department of public health’s guidance and will take its recommendations under consideration as we study a return to session and how to best protect employees, lawmakers and the public’s health in general.”