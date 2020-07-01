Lake Land College releases fall semester plan

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Land College officials said they will be offering classes in a variety of formats this fall as they navigate the ongoing pandemic.

They said their outlined plan “aligns with the phases of the state’s Restore Illinois Plan and implements safety protocols to protect the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors.” They continued to say the plan is comprised of classes being offered online, virtual face-to-face, on-campus and a blend of the formats.

The campus and extension centers will reopen on August 10. Officials said students will have access to services and meet faculty and staff face-to-face while maintaining social distancing requirements. Some computer labs on campus and at extension centers will be available. Face masks covering the nose and mouth will be required in all buildings.

Officials said all students, visitors and employees will be required to complete a daily electronic self-assessment before visiting Lake Land’s campus. Those can be found online.