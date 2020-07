MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers said they have canceled their Jumpstart Back to School Clinic.

The event was scheduled for August 1. However, officials said because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, it has been canceled.

Families are encouraged to contact the Macon County Health Department at (217) 423-6988 to schedule required vaccinations. They can also call Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 to set up school physicals and vaccinations.