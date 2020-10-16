Jail on lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Department of Public Health officials said there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the county jail.

In a news release, officials said the outbreak consists of five staff members and one inmate. They commented, “Since the state of the pandemic, the jail has been on constant safety protocols and has worked diligently with Public Health to mitigate the virus.” Some of those efforts include, but are not limited to, offsite detention facility for detainees suspected to have COVID-19 or who have a confirmed case, all inmates and staff members must wear masks, and monitoring of everyone coming into the facility.

Because of the outbreak status, officials said the jail has been put on a full lockdown. Inmates will not be able to have visitors and only essential staff and court-mandated personnel will be allowed inside. Those employees who have been impacted are one leave until Public Health gives them the green light to return to work. Additionally, the jail will be deep-cleaned on a daily basis.