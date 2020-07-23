ISBE releases back-to-school recommendations

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education has made some recommendations for Illinois school districts when it comes to going back to school this fall.

On Thursday, ISBE released a 103-page document giving schools an idea of how they continue to teach children during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Our aim is not only to help students recover unfinished learning from spring 2020, but also to support the development of innovative instruction practices that will reduce or eliminate future learning loss.” It features recommendations on in-person, blended and remote learning practices for all grade levels during the 2020-2021 school year.

ISBE officials said while they and the Illinois Department of Public Health agree that full in-person learning is the goal, that might not be a safe option for every district. ISBE is encouraging districts to prioritize in-person learning for students with Individual Education Programs and children under the age of 13. “All districts need to plan for the possibility that some or all students may need to transition quickly from in-person to remote learning due to individual coronavirus exposure or local community outbreaks.”

The recommendations go over the recommended classroom guidelines for social distancing; number of hours for remote learning; ways to keep in communication with families; how to create engaging learning material to help students;and more.

To see the full ISBE guide of back-to-school recommendations, click here.