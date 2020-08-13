ISBE & IEMA distribute free masks to public schools

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are distributing 2.5 million free cloth face masks to public schools around the state.

Officials said they are offering the free masks so “every child may access the learning opportunities provided by their school, regardless of their ability to purchase a face covering or make one at home.” They continued to say the state has collected 2.5 million masks so every student and staff member in public schools across the state can have one. So far, 2.3 million have been shipped.

In addition to the face masks, face shields are also being distributed for staff and students to wear with their masks.