Iroquois County health department: Additional vaccination appointments available

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICHPHD) has announced additional time slots have opened up for Wednesday’s vaccination clinic.

The department had previously reported late Tuesday morning that all time slots had been filled.

“If you or a loved one is eligible and available to attend the clinic today please call ICPHD at 815-432-2483 to make an appointment,” says the department.

UPDATE: Around 20 minutes after ICPHD alerted media about the new appointment openings, the department said all time slots for Wednesday’s appointment had been filled.