IPHD: 18 deaths, 1,562 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State health officials announced Sunday 1,562 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Illinois, along with 18 additional deaths.

A press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the following counties reported COVID-related deaths:

  • Cook County: A woman in her 30s, a man and a woman in their 60s, a woman and two men in their 70s, and three men in their 80s.
  • Kankakee County: A man in his 70s.
  • LaSalle County: A woman in her 70s.
  • McHenry County: A woman in her 90s.
  • Morgan County: A woman in her 60s, and a woman over 100-year-old.
  • Rock Island County: A woman in her 90s.
  • Will County: A man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

IDPH has reported a total of 206,081 cases of COVID-19, as well as 7,744 deaths in Illinois.

Over the past 24 hours, laboratories in the state have reported 37,089 specimens for a total of 3,366,851.  The initial seven-day positivity rate for Aug. 9 – Aug. 15 was 4.1%.

As of Saturday night, 1,581 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of those, 345 COVID patients were in intensive care units and 116 patients were using ventilators.

