IPDH reports 1,249 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,249 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 22 additional deaths.

Fatal cases are listed in the following counties:

  • Champaign County: 1 male 80s
  • Christian County: 1 male 70s
  • Clark County: 1 male 60s
  • Cook County: 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 70s
  • Kendall County: 1 female 60s
  • Knox County: 1 male 90s
  • Livingston County: 1 male 80s
  • Pulaski County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 90s
  • Williamson County: 1 male 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

IDPH has reported a total of 1,186,696 cases and 20,516 deaths connected to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 66,500 tested specimens for a total of 18,136,253.  

As of Saturday night, 1,265 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 21–27, 2021 is 2.4%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 21–27, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of 2,740,105 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois.  Additionally, around 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. 

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805. 

A total of 2,705,934 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Sunday, including 315,416 for long-term care facilities.  The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,140 doses. 

On Saturday, 79,266 doses were administered in Illinois.

