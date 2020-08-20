Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at county jail

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate at the county jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, officials said this is the first positive COVID-19 case they have had in the jail. “The positive case was discovered as a group of inmates were being screened for admittance to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The inmate did not have a fever and has mild symptoms that resemble a cold.” They continued to say all of the inmates in custody are being monitored and placed in “permanent groups to avoid unnecessary contact.”

Because of the positive case, all inmate visitation is canceled until further notice. “We understand that it it important for family members to have contact with inmates, so all inmates will have access to phone calls with their family members, even inmates who cannot afford extra phone privileges.”