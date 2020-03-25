Indiana stay-at-home order now in effect

MUNSTER, Ind. (NEXSTAR) — Indiana residents are now under a mandatory “stay-at-home” order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order took effect across the state at midnight. All malls and non-essential businesses are closed. Restaurants are only open for take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery.

Like Illinois, grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will remain open.

Many residents had already been hunkering down and social distancing due to the pandemic.

The state health department has reported 12 deaths in Indiana, so far, from the coronavirus, and the number of cases is expected to rise sharply in the weeks ahead.

For now, the stay-at-home order is set to end at midnight on Saturday, April 6, though it could be extended if warranted.

Indiana becomes the 17th state to order residents to stay home, the mandate now impacts more than half of the entire U.S. population.