Indiana state mask mandate ending Tuesday

INDIANA (WCIA/CBS4) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced last week that the state-wide mask mandate turns into an advisory on Tuesday, April 6.

That means it will be up to local governments and business owners to decide whether or not to require masks.

Additionally, limits on venue capacity, restaurant seating, and social gatherings will also be in their hands.

In restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, patrons no longer need to remain seated, per the new state rules. Those businesses will still be recommended to space tables apart by six feet.

“They retain the authority to make decisions about COVID restrictions for their operations and should be afforded their respect,” said Governor Holcomb on March 23.

“When I visit my favorite restaurants or conduct a public event, I will continue to appropriately wear a mask, it’s the right thing to do.”

Face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice.

When it comes to K-12 schools, they will still require facial coverings for the rest of the school year — and the governor says they will return to full in-person this fall.

Nexstar affiliate station CBS4 Indy contributed to this report.